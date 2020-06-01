27 COVID-19 cases found in Temple senior living facility

There are now 27 cases of COVID-19 confirmed at the Weston Inn Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Temple.

As FOX44 News reported Saturday, one person from the facility died from the virus. As a result, health professionals from the state, county, and Baylor Scott & White tested every person inside the center.

When the results came back, eighteen residents and nine employees were infected. The team members are self-isolating at their homes and the residents are being monitored.

Canady Healthcare owns Weston Inn Nursing and Rehabilitation. The company says it is following state-mandated protocols, which include barring unnecessary visitors and restricting access to the center.

Bell County leaders will hold a press conference on their response to the COVID-19 pandemic Monday at 4 p.m. FOX44 News will live stream that announcement right here.