294 KISD receive vaccine as inoculations begin

Killeen ISD reports nearly 300 students received the COVID-19 vaccine as the clinics got underway.

The vaccine administration began Monday at the former Nolan Middle School.

Baylor Scott & White Outpatient Director Dr. Jamie Avila said, “We’re excited to be able to get a grasp on this pandemic, it was a dream come true to collaborate with Killeen ISD to provide vaccination clinics for students and other community members.”

Healthcare workers vaccinated 294 students on the first day of the collaborative event.

Residents 12 and older are welcome to receive a vaccine.

Parents/Guardians must be present for a child to receive the vaccine.

Parents can bring their child during the designated hours to receive the vaccine, no appointment necessary.

Each location will be staffed with a doctor and nurse to answer questions parents may have about the vaccine. The sites will also stay open until 6:30 p.m. to accommodate working parents.

