IOLA, Tx (FOX44) – A resident of the small town of Iola in Grimes County has won $3 million in a Texas Lottery scratch game.

The ticket was part of the 500X Loteria Spectacular game, and was purchased at Aurora Store 103 at 5051 Highway 30 in Anderson.

This was the first of four top prizes worth $3 million to be claimed in this game, which offers more that $393 million in total prizes. The overall odds of winning any prize in this particular game are one in 3.20 – including break-even prizes.