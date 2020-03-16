3 people test negative for COVID-19 in Coryell County

Coryell County Emergency Management says the results have come back negative for three people tested for COVID-19.

Emergency Management Coordinator Robert Harrell tells FOX44 News they have tested 12 in total and are still awaiting the results on the others. Harrell says the results are coming back quickly, some within twenty-four hours.

The testing process is two-fold, according to Harrell. First, the person is tested for the flu or anything else that may have similar symptoms. If that comes back negative, medical personnel then test for COVID-19.

Concerns that the virus is in Gatesville came up with a man who works at Laerdal tested positive for COVID-19. The 29-year-old man from Belton is now in self-isolation.

