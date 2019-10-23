3 teens arrested in connection to Tommy’s Drive-In robbery

BRYAN, Texas- Three teens are in custody after Bryan police responded to Tommy’s Drive-In robbery.

The robbery occurred October 20th at approximately 7:15 p.m.

Three 16-year-old juveniles were identified in connection to the robbery.

Two juveniles entered the store while one stayed in a vehicle.

The juveniles traveled to Brownwood, Texas where they were arrested on October 21st.

All three suspects were transported to The Brazos County Juvenile Detention Center on October 22nd.

The two employees of the store were not injured

The Bryan Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).