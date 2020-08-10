30-year-old Killeen man arrested after attempting to meet with a 16-year-old girl

BELL COUNTY, Texas- A 30-year-old Killeen man has been arrested after Police say he tried to entice a 16-year-old girl to have sex.

The Bell County Sheriff’s Department Special Crimes Unit arrested Justin Michael Carrera and charged him with the offense of online solicitation of a minor.

Carrera would scan social media sites trying to entice female minors to meet with him to perform sex acts.

On August 7th, Carrera traveled from Killeen to Belton believing he was meeting 16-year-old female when Deputies arrested him without incident.

Carrera was transported to the Bell County Jail and charged with Online Solicitation of a minor.

Carrera was released on August 9th in a $15,000 bond.