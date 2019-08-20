3000 troops from Fort Hood going to Europe this winter

The Department of the Army has announced that over 3000 troops of the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division stationed at Fort Hood will be going to Europe this winter.

They will replace the 1st Brigade Combat team who will be coming home.

They will be there to support the US commitment to NATO.

“The Blackjack Brigade is well-led, expertly maintained and incredibly lethal,” said Maj. Gen. Paul Calvert, commander of the 1st Cavalry Division. “There is no doubt that they are ready to execute this mission. While in Europe, the troopers of this brigade will continue to increase their readiness while supporting the United States’ effort to deter aggression. In doing so, our allies will be assured of the enduring commitment of the U.S. to security in Europe.”