$30,000 damage done to Waco store during fight

A 37-year-old Waco man is facing multiple charges after over $30,000 in damage was done to a convenience store in a Tuesday night incident.

Anthony Eugene Hemphill, Jr was charged with felony criminal mischief over $30,000 after a fight with a store clerk resulted in destruction of a tobacco stand and a cash register, and damage to a number of other items.

Police were called to the store at 825 West Waco Drive at 7:50 p.m. regarding a disturbance in progress.

The 9-1-1 operator could hear the active disturbance taking place.

When police arrived they found that a man, later identified as Hemphill, had entered the store saying he was being followed.

He then went through the employee door and entered behind the checkout and cash register area.

Once there he is accused of attacking the clerk.

The two fell to the floor during the fight and it was during the struggle that all of the items were damaged.

Police were able to take him into custody at the scene and then recovered what was described as a large amount of marijuana.

In addition to the criminal mischief charge, Hemphill was charged with public intoxication and possession of marijuana over two ounces but under five pounds.