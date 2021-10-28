35,000 in Killeen released from boil water notice

KILLEEN, Texas – After an eight-day boil water notice, the City of Killeen received approval from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to lift the notice for the eastern part of the city.

City leaders held a press conference Thursday to address the boil water notice being lifted, and what’s next for the people of Killeen.

35,000 people in Killeen can now use their water as normal, because the boil water has been lifted for the eastern part.

Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra and Public Works Director Jeffery Reynolds both acknowledge this time frame of a boil notice has never happened before.

“Really, at this point, I don’t know if there is any way we can point the finger to a person,” Segarra says. “This is just a flux situation that happens with nutrification.”

Reynolds says the boil water notice has only been lifted for the lower pressure plain, and the upper pressure plain is soon to follow – as the samples are currently at the lab.

“Those should be back tomorrow morning if all is favorable in those,” Reynolds says. “We will be releasing the rest of the city at that time. That will be between 11:00 and 12:00 tomorrow.”

Reynolds shared steps the city is considering taking to make sure this doesn’t happen in the future – such as conducting a full chlorine conversion every year.

“What it’s designed to do is push out any bacteria, any negatives that are in that system distribution-wide,” Reynolds says.

In conjunction with the process, they have added three stations to boost chlorine levels on the back side.

“That’s what we are doing to try to mitigate these issues, and that’s what we are being guided through this process by the experts to do,” Reynolds says.

Mayor Segarra says his goal through this process was to be transparent with the community while following TCEQ guidelines.

“I know I get a lot of backlash for what’s happening,” Segarra says. “I know our staff. But ultimately, I’m okay with that as long as we are taking care of our citizens and making sure safety is number one.”

The timeline to lift the notice for the rest of the city is dependent on the results from the lab testing samples.