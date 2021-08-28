360 hoops experience at Fort Hood

FORT HOOD, Texas — The 360 Hoops basketball experience is coming to Fort Hood for a 3-on-3 basketball tournament for active-duty soldiers and their families beginning at 3 pm on Sunday, August 29.

This will be at the West Fort Hood Physical Fitness Center. There are 27 teams of 4 players each for the tournament, which includes both men and women teams.

Notre Dame Basketball Coach Mike Brey will be there to provide basketball tips and a meet and greet is scheduled for 5 P.M.

360 Hoops will also host a youth basketball clinic ages 7-13 years old from 1:30 P.M. to 2:30 P.M. at the West Fort Hood Physical Fitness Center before the experience begins.

