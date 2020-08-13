38-year-old man shot and killed in Waco overnight

WACO, Texas- Waco Police report responding to the 1500 block of N 11th Street on a shots fired call shortly before 10 p.m.

When the first officer arrived on the scene he located a 38 year old male identified as Keith Barrier in the middle of the street wit a gunshot wound to his hip.

Mr. Barrier was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

Officers on scene located multiple shell casings and spoke to several people in the area, however at this time there is no suspect information in regards to the shooting.

Detective Guerra with the Waco PD Special Crimes Unit is asking for anyone with information in regards to this shooting to please contact her at (254)750-7614,