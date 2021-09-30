3rd Cav Receives Humanitarian Medals

FORT HOOD, Texas – A Fort Hood unit was awarded Thursday for it’s help in the recovery from Hurricane Ida.

The 3rd Cavalry Regimental Support Squadron received the Humanitarian Service Medal for their hard work in the Bayou State.





Troopers were deployed to Lousiana on September 3, and returned to Fort Hood on September 20.

Each member was recognized by Brigadier General Thomas Friloux for their actions and received a medal, which was originally created by President Ford for any U.S. service member that has direct participation in a significant act or operation.

“First, saw the damage. I was actually, a little bit. It was disturbing. It was very disturbing. And at the same time, humbling. Because, you know, they lost a lot of….they lost a lot of things in their lives. And it makes you like it, makes you really humble about what you have in life,” says PFC Clayton Cooper.

“So, I love to help. So it was this extra for me to be able to go in at a time of need. So, it just felt great knowing that I helped at least one person out there,” says CPL Davon Davis.

Other units deployed for storm recovery received their medals earlier this week. Way to go, 3rd Cav!