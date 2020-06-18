3rd Cavalry Regiment continues to search for Pfc. Vanessa Guillen

Soldiers conducted water searches for Pfc. Vanessa Guillen June 17-18 on the Fort Hood training range in the regiment area of operations and expanding north on the east side of the training range. The Soldiers from Aries Troop, Pioneer Squadron, 3rd Cavalry Regiment conducted the searches along with Soldiers from the 74th Multi-Bridge Reconnaissance Company, 62nd Engineer Battalion, 36th Engineer Brigade from Fort Hood. (U.S. Army Courtesy Photo)

FORT HOOD, Texas – 3rd Cavalry Regiment Troopers continued their searches for Pfc. Vanessa Guillen in the training area near the regiment area of operations.

The search then expanded north on the east side of the training area.

According to the Fort Hood Press Center – the Soldiers from Aries Troop, Pioneer Squadron, 3rd Cavalry Regiment, conducted the searches along with Soldiers from the 74th Multi-Bridge Reconnaissance Company, 62nd Engineer Battalion, 36th Engineer Brigade.

Previous searches included 3rd CR buildings, barracks, fields, training areas, lakes and trails all over Fort Hood, Texas.

Guillen was last seen April 22 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. in the parking lot of her Regimental Engineer Squadron Headquarters, 3rd Cavalry Regiment, and has not been heard from since.

In the days, weeks, and now months since Guillen disappeared, Lt. Col. Edward Gavin, Pioneer Squadron commander, said the Tomahawk Troop where Guillen was assigned to, Pioneer Squadron and 3rd Cavalry Regiment have participated with the CID investigation and local and federal law enforcement agencies to find Guillen.

Soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment conduct ongoing searches of the training area at Fort Hood, Texas, for missing Trooper Pfc. Vanessa Guillen. (U.S. Army Courtesy Photo)

Soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment conduct ongoing searches including river beds in the training area at Fort Hood, Texas for missing Trooper Pfc. Vanessa Guillen. (U.S. Army Courtesy Photo)

Troopers from all squadrons across the regiment have been aggressively participating in the effort to find Guillen because they are dedicated to their mission and will never leave a comrade behind, he said.

Since Guillen’s disappearance, the regiment has been conducting extensive ongoing searches and continues to search every day.

Fort Hood CID agents continue to conduct interviews and follow up on all credible investigative leads.

If anyone has any information that could help in the safe return of Guillen, they can call CID agents at 254-495-7767.

Source: Fort Hood Press Center