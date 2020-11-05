3rd Waco school closure because of COVID-19 cases

Waco ISD announced Thursday afternoon that Indian Spring Middle School is closing for in-person instruction because of COVID-19. The school plans to reopen for in-person instruction on Friday, Nov. 13th.

G.W. Carver Middle School & Lake Air Montessori Magnet closed Wednesday because of infections.

Principal Joseph Alexander says two people at the school have tested positive for the coronavirus. That has caused several employees to quarantine.

“Most of our educators are able to teach remotely. However, the number of employees out presents a challenge for appropriately supervising students without bringing large groups of students together in the same space. Because of that, we made the decision to transition to fully remote instruction for the next five school days,” said Principal Alexander in a letter to parents.

Classes will dismiss Thursday at 1 p.m. All in-person students will receive a device to take home with them. Any students without internet access at home will also be able to check out a mobile hotspot.

If any student needs technical assistance with a Chromebook or a mobile hotspot, the student help desk is available between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Friday by calling 254-284-1072.