HAMILTON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A fire in Hamilton County rises to 4,000 acres.

Hamilton County Sheriff Justin Caraway posted on social media Wednesday evening that residents were asked to voluntarily evacuate their homes in the areas of County Road 511 and Farm to Market 2005 to Farm to Market 1047. Lots of smoke was seen at this time, and it was also reported the fire was moving slower.

Sheriff Caraway posted an update Wednesday night saying the Forestry Service estimates the fire is approximately 4,000 acres, with 15 percent containment. The wind died down, which made things more manageable for firefighters to extinguish the flames.

Voluntary evacuation was still in play for the County Road 511 and Farm to Market 2005 to Farm to Market 1047 areas. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene.

FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.