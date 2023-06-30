Harker Heights, TX (FOX-44) – People are excited to hit the lake this 4th of July holiday–but before you head out, lake officials want to remind us about water safety.

According to the CDC, drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 4-years-old in the U.S. with approximately 4,000 deaths each year. Lake officials say one of the most important safety tips to follow is to wear your life jacket…just make sure it’s your size.

Alex Klaypac is a park ranger at Stillhouse Lake in Harker Heights. He says while the recent rains have helped to the lake levels, they’re still low–which means more hazards.

“I think we’re about 14 feet low, but there are trees and other submerged obstacles around the lake. But if you’re cautious and you’re paying attention to what you’re doing, you can prevent those hazards,” says Klaypac.

“We just want everybody to be as safe as possible when they’re on the water and in our parks,” he says.

Local lakes will soon be flooded with people this holiday–and Stillhouse Lake is no exception.

“I believe our campgrounds are fully booked up already. We’re expecting big crowds on the water in the parks and the picnic areas,” the lake park ranger says.

As you pack your car full of your lake necessities, don’t forget one very important item–A life jacket, even for the strongest of swimmers.

“Wear a lifejacket when you’re on the boat, when you’re swimming, and even on the shoreline. Just be safe,” Klaypac says.

He adds if you’ll be celebrating with alcohol, drinking water is especially important.

“Please bring and drink a ton of water–like, more than you think you need,” says Klaypac.