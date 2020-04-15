Fourth Person dies of COVID-19 in McLennan County

WACO, Texas – The City of Waco and McLennan County have announced a fourth victim has died due to COVID-19.

At a City Council meeting Wednesday afternoon, Mayor Kyle Deaver says the victim was a 66-year-old man who had underlying health conditions. Deaver went on to give sympathies to the victim’s family, but predicts cases will rise.

As of April 15, COVID-19 cases have rose to 74 in the county. The increase has caused officials to extend the shelter-in-place to April 30.

As for the economy, Deaver says the City of Waco has lost millions in revenue, but hopes it bounces back as the state reopens.

“We want to get back to work just as much as everybody wants to get back to work. It is affecting all of our people, businesses that we’re involved in and we’ve recognized how damaging this is to the economy,” Deaver says.

On Friday, Governor Greg Abbott is expected to announce plans on reopening Texas’ economy.