5 Car Crash Caused By a “Cardiac Episode”

Waco, Texas- One person is in the hospital today after a medical incident lead to a 5 car crash this afternood

Around 12 P.M, Waco Police say a silver Mercedes was driving south on North 25th Street when the driver had what police described as a “cardiac episode”, causing them to swerve into the oncoming lane. That is when the driver of a Toyota Tacoma was clipped by the Mercedes, which caused the truck to collide with the vehicle behind the Mercedes. The Mercedes that slid into oncoming traffic then collided into a Dodge Challenger driving on the northbound side, which caused the Challenger to bump into a parked vehicle which in turn hit a fence.

The driver of the Mercedes was sent to the hospital where police say he sustained, non life threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

