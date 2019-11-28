50-year-old man meets his birth mother for Thanksgiving

KANSAS CITY, Missouri- A Missouri man is especially thankful this Thanksgiving.

Curtis Zahnd got to meet his mother for the very first time.

Curtis was adopted just 20 days after he was born.

The 50-year-old held onto an ancestry DNA test for 2 years before taking it.

After getting the results, he was able to connect with his birth mother.

His mother, Judy Adler said “This is a dream come true for me, I never thought– I’ve been thinking about him a lot lately, but never did I ever think this would happen.”