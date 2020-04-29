$5,000 offered for information on suspect accused of shooting at Waco officer

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana- A reward is on the table for anyone who has information on a shooting involving a Waco police officer.

The National Police Association is announcing a $5,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the individuals responsible for opening fire on a Waco, Texas Police Officer on April 14, 2020, shortly after 7:30 p.m.

Waco police responded to a disturbance with shots fired at the Estella Maxey Place apartments, 1809 J.J. Flewellen Road.

When the first officers arrived, gunshots were heard near the intersection of Abbott and Delano streets.

The suspected shooter left in a dark colored SUV, possibly a black jeep.

An officer in the area spotted the suspect vehicle in the 1800 block of South Old Dallas Road.

Someone in the suspect vehicle produced a weapon and discharged at least one round at the officer, striking the patrol unit.

The officer was not hit.

Police are searching for the suspects as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the police department at (254)750-7500 or call Waco PD Crime Stoppers at (254)753-4357.

The NPA’s reward program terms and conditions can be reviewed here.