$5,000 reward offered for information on Temple burglary suspects, 30 firearms stolen

TEMPLE,Texas- Temple Police Department and ATF is searching for the suspect in the April 5th burglary of Hawkeye Shooting Academy on 119 North 19th Street.

Temple Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division has named 18-year-old Esteban Allan Aguilar as a suspect. Aguilar is approximately 5’9″, 170 lbs., and has several tattoos on his face.

ATF is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification and/or arrest of those responsible.

On April 5th between 11 p.m., and 1 a.m., at least three suspects forced entry into Hawkeye Shooting Academy. Once inside, the suspects stole 30 firearms from the display racks.

The suspects are described as slim males, approximately 18 years old.

Anyone with any information about this crime should contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS. Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov, through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips. Tips can be submitted anonymously using the Reportit® app, available from both Google Play and the Apple App store, or by visiting www.reportit.com.”

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.