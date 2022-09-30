WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network has been awarded a half-million dollars for services to aid the homeless and runaway youth in the agency’s region – which includes McLennan, Bosque, Falls, Freestone, Hill, and Limestone counties.

The Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network says its Klaras Center for Families received the award through The Administration for Children & Families (ACF), Family and Youth Services Bureau’s (FYSB), Runaway Homeless Youth “Basic Center Program.”

The Chase House, which opened in 2018, serves youth ages 10 through 17 from a variety of populations including those who have run away, are homeless, may need respite services or those who have been trafficked.