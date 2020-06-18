5th person dies of COVID-19 in McLennan County

The Waco McLennan County Public Health District says a fifth person has died from COVID-19 in McLennan County.

The District says the patient was a 46-year-old Hispanic Man who died in a hospital.

County leaders say no other information will be released about the man out of a respect for privacy. They are also asking the community to keep his family in their prayers.

On Wednesday, Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver said there was an increase of COVID-19 cases within the community’s Hispanic population. Of the county’s 222 cases, 24% are Hispanic patients.

