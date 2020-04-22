5th Street closed at I-35 for construction

WACO, Texas- The Texas Department of Transportation is constructing a new north to southbound turnaround at I-35 and Forrest Street as part of the My35 Waco construction project.

To perform this work safely, crews plan to simultaneously close all northbound I-35 mainlanes between MLK Boulevard and US 84 and all southbound I-35 mainlanes between US 84 and 4th/5th Streets.

Closures are anticipated to be in place from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday, April 23. Then nightly, Monday, April 27 through Friday, May 1.

Travelers on the northbound I-35 mainlanes will be directed to exit at MLK Boulevard (Exit 335C) and may reenter the mainlanes north of BUS 77.

Southbound I-35 travelers will be directed to exit at US 84/Waco Drive (Exit 338A) and may reenter the mainlanes south of 5th Street.

Crews also plan to close 4th/5th Streets, University Parks Drive, MLK Boulevard, BUS 77 and US 84/Waco Drive to all east and westbound cross traffic at I-35.

East and westbound drivers will need to cross the highway at 17th/18th Streets, Forrest Street, Behrens Circle, or N Loop 340.

These closures are anticipated to be in place from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday, April 23. Then nightly, Monday, April 27 through Friday, May 1.

Crews also plan to close Bank Drive at the northbound I-35 frontage road at 7 a.m. on Thursday, April 23, to complete paving work.

The roadway is anticipated to reopen late this year.

Schedules are dependent on weather, field conditions, and work progress.

The I-35 Waco project will improve safety and mobility throughout the I-35 corridor.

To learn more about this project, visit www.my35.org/Waco.

