6-year-old girl abandoned outside Temple Police Station

Temple Police are investigating why a mother would abandon her 6-year-old daughter at the police station.

A department spokesman says a police employee noticed the girl outside the station on East Avenue A Thursday around 3:50 p.m.

After the initial investigation, officers determined the child’s mother dropped her off, but the reason why is unclear at this time.

The child is now in the care of Child Protective Services.

Texas does have a Safe Haven or Baby Moses law that allows parents to leave a child at a hospital, fire station, or EMS station if they cannot care for him or her.

According to the Department of Family and Protective Services, the child must be 60 days old or younger and must be given directly to someone who works at the Safe Haven location.