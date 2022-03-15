MILLS COUNTY, Texas – Ten fire departments and crews with the Texas A&M Forestry Service have been battling a stubborn, wind driven brush fire in rural Mills County.

The fire was first reported southeast of Goldthwaite about noon Monday, with high winds quickly causing it to grow.

The Forestry Service responded to assist Goldthwaite volunteers and other departments from at least three other counties by mid-afternoon.

The fire was burning in rough hilly and rocky terrain, making access difficult.

In addition to fire and brush trucks from the various departments, the Forestry Service provided bulldozers and motor graders and flew aircraft out of Mineral Wells to drop chemical retardant on the fire.

Firefighters worked through the night, with the fire listed as 50 percent contained by midnight.

A spokesman for the Mills County Sheriff’s Office said the fire was pretty well contained with mopping up operations underway Tuesday morning, but there was concern about winds causing further problems.

It was not immediately known exactly where the fire started, or what its origins were, but it was estimated that about 6,000 acres had burned.

No homes or major structures were reported destroyed, and as of late Tuesday morning, there were no injuries among firefighters.