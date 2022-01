WACO, Texas -609 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in McLennan County. There is now a total of 48,948 cases.

A total of 751 deaths have been confirmed.

2,506 cases are currently active. 45,691 cases are estimated to be recovered. 96 cases are hospitalized. Nine cases are on ventilators.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com.

Source: City of Waco