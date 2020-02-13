63-year-old man facing charges after unauthorized sell of cattle

LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas — A 63-year-old man is facing two counts of theft of livestock charges after a joint investigation.

William D. “Bill” Watson, was arrested Wednesday following a joint investigation by Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Marvin Wills and Lampasas County Sheriff’s Department Detective David Thorp.

Earlier this month, Special Ranger Wills was contacted by a landowner who said she had reason to believe Watson, who lived on her ranch and helped with her cattle operation, was selling her livestock without her knowledge and keeping the proceeds.

Through Wills’ investigation, he determined Watson had sold 47 head of cattle that belonged to his employer, along with 26 head of cattle Watson had allowed another Lampasas County producer to run on the ranch without the owner’s consent.

Watson has been arrested and charged for stealing 88 head of cattle from two victims valued at more than $65,000.

His bond is set at $40,000.