7 Seas Aquarium opening date postponed

TEMPLE, Texas – The opening date for the 7 Seas Aquarium has been postponed.

The aquarium posted on Facebook Friday afternoon they are grateful for the positive response and support from the Temple community, and that they remain committed the attraction to the area.

However, they say the aquarium’s opening is temporarily delayed due to last minute minor adjustments and revisions required by the city’s planning department. The aquarium does not anticipate this delay going beyond the end of the month. They have been in direct contact with the City Manager’s office and have been addressing the necessary adjustments to get on track and get the doors open as quickly as possible.

The aquarium also needs all the species in its collection to arrive safely and be properly acclimated in order for them to thrive in their new environment.

Pre-opening season passes remain on sale. For more information, you can view our previous story here.

Source: 7 Seas Aquarium