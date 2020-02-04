7 Seas Aquarium opening soon in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas – The 7 Seas Aquarium now has a date set for its grand opening, and is also announcing some updates.

The original unit the business planned to use at the mall in Phase 1 of the opening was too small to accommodate the requirements of Temple City Permitting. The business was then able to transition to the larger space in the mall formerly occupied by Dillard’s.

With this extra space, they can now expand the size of the aquarium to the originally desired plans. This will mean room for birthday parties, private parties, events, and private study spaces – as well as additional exhibits.

This also means the aquarium will be opening in phases. The aquarium detailed these phases in a recent press release:

“Phase 1: While we have been delayed, we have been pushing very hard to open. And in order to satisfy our growing membership and their faithful support, we want to open some of our exhibits as soon as possible. We will open the initial exhibits including our River Predator tank and Shark Interactive Experience and touch tanks in Phase 1. All members who have signed up before Valentine’s Day will get to come in 1 day before the doors are opened to the general public (as membership has its privileges). “Phase 2: In phase 2, we plan to open the Lazy River, Ocean Predator Observation Tank, gift shop, and much more.” – 7 Seas Aquarium

All memberships purchased before Valentine’s Day will be converted to a two-year pass. After Valentine’s Day, all one-year memberships will be just for one year.

The 7 Seas Aquarium opens at the Temple Mall on February 24, 2020.

Source: 7 Seas Aquarium