7 Waco radio stations silenced by criminal act

Someone cut several transmission lines at the M&M Broadcasters building, silencing seven radio stations overnight.

Two of those stations, Shooter 92.9FM and ESPN 1660AM were back on the air by 11 a.m. Friday. Operations Manager Dustin Drew says the other five are hoped to be back up and running sometime during the day.

Those stations are 104.9 Bob FM, The Highway, 101.3FM, Magic 104.5FM, La Mejor, 106.1FM, and FOX Sports, 1590AM & 93.3FM.

Drew tells FOX44 News that an employee heard someone on the roof late Thursday and went to check on it. When he got outside, he noticed it looked like someone used boltcutters to slice through several transmission lines.

Waco Police officers are investigating the incident.

M&M radio stations air news and weather updates from FOX44 every weekday.