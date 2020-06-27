73 New Cases Of Covid-19 in Mclennan County, 697 total, 496 active cases

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has received seventy-three new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases is 697, which includes 195 recovered, 6 deaths, and 496 active cases.
- 11 cases are hospitalized
- 5 cases are on ventilators
- The number of McLennan County residents not available currently.
- 195 cases have recovered. There are 496 active cases.
- 742 people are being actively monitored, which includes positive cases and their close contacts.
- 6 deaths in McLennan County.