73 New Cases Of Covid-19 in Mclennan County, 697 total, 496 active cases

 The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has received seventy-three new cases of COVID-19.  The total number of cases is 697, which includes 195 recovered, 6 deaths, and 496 active cases.

  • 11 cases are hospitalized
    • 5 cases are on ventilators
    • The number of McLennan County residents not available currently.
  • 195 cases have recovered. There are 496 active cases.
  • 742 people are being actively monitored, which includes positive cases and their close contacts.
  • 6 deaths in McLennan County.

