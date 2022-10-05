BRENHAM, Texas (FOX 44) – The Preservation Texas (PT) Board of Directors has approved a grant to assist in supporting stabilization, preservation, restoration, and rehabilitation efforts of historic buildings.

Executive Director Evan Thompson announced this at PT’s September board meeting in El Paso. The grant comes part of the Texas Rural African American Heritage Program, and was awarded to the Mount Olive Baptist Association – with the Jean Mills Jefferson Memorial Fund (JMJ) serving as a repository to collect financial support, manage, and partner with Mount Olive to preserve The Brenham Normal Industrial College Campus (The Campus) on behalf of past, current, and future Washington County generations.

The Brenham Normal and Industrial College (BNIC) and the Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Association (The Association) are two historical institutions with overlapping purposes, mission, governance, and community impact. The BNIC boarding school served the State of Texas from 1907 to 1927 – receiving a Texas Historical Marker designation in 2016. The Association, also established in 1907, continues to serve the greater Washington County area – receiving a Texas Historical Marker designation in 2019. The building is on Mt. Olive Street off of State Highway 105, heading northeast towards Navasota.

PT is a private, nonprofit, member-supported organization incorporated in 1985, and is dedicated to protecting the historic resources of Texas.

The Jean Mills Jefferson Memorial Fund received designation as a 501c3 nonprofit organization by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in November 2021. The Fund focuses on historic and cultural preservation – with concurrent recognition of a life dedicated to the mission, purpose, religious, and community tenants set forth by the Founders of The Mount Olive District Campus.