Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is building an $800 million data center in Temple, according to the Temple Economic Development Corporation. That announcement came Thursday morning.

The almost 400 acre site will be along Industrial Blvd. and NW H.K. Dodgen Loop. It will be 900,000 square feet when completed.

The project is expected to employ 1,250 construction workers onsite during peak construction, which is expected to begin this Spring. Once completed, there will be at least 100 new fulltime jobs.

FOX 44 News will be speaking to the director of the TEDC Thursday morning and will have more details on this development soon.