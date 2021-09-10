9/11 memorial events taking place in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS – There are several events happening around Central Texas this weekend in remembrance of the 9/11 terrorist attack 20 years ago.

There will be a special 9/11 remembrance service at Fort Hood on Saturday. The event will take place at 4:00 p.m. at the Spirit of Fort Hood Chapel. This will be an interfaith service. Garrison Commander, Colonel Chad Foster will be in attendance. This is the only event planned on post for 9/11.

The Killeen Independent School District held its 15th annual Freedom Walk Friday morning. People from several cities joined local emergency first responders, Fort Hood soldiers and Gold Star families at Ellison High School. The ceremony ended with bell tolls and the playing of Taps in honor of the almost 3,000 lives lost on September 11.

The students at Copperas Cove’s Williams Ledger Elementary School took part in a 9/11 Freedom Walk on Friday afternoon. More than 800 students walked the school grounds to show the victims and survivors of the terrorist attack will not be forgotten.

In addition, FOX 44 will have special coverage of memorial services in New York, Washington, D.C. and in Pennsylvania on Saturday morning starting at 7:20 a.m. It will continue until 9:00 a.m.