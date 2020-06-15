9 Ft. Hood families file a lawsuit over on-post living conditions

A San Antonio law firm has filed a lawsuit against several private housing companies on the behalf of nine families who lived in Fort Hood homes.

The lawsuit accuses three companies of under-maintaining the housing they managed and then defrauding the families about the condition and repairs of the homes.

In the lawsuit, Fort Hood Family Housing, FHFH, Inc, and its parent company Lend Lease US Public Partnerships subjected service members and their families to deplorable conditions, including pervasive mold that sickened then and destroyed many of their possessions.

The suit also claims the company used deceptive measures to hide the extent of the harmful living conditions.

The families say they suffered symptoms of toxic mold exposure, including respiratory illnesses, like pneumonia and asthma, nausea, mental illness, skin rashes, and much more.

You can read the entire lawsuit filed in San Antonio below:

FOX44 News has reached out to Lend Lease US Public Partnership for a response to the lawsuit.

Ft. Hood is not named as a defendant in the lawsuit, but we have also reached out to the post for comment.