9 people arrested in Child Prostitution Operation

The Killeen Police Department says it has arrested nine people during a two-day child prostitution sting.

Investigators say the nine suspects contacted them through social media in hopes of getting teenage girls to have sex with them.

They say the men thought they were offering money, drugs, and/or alcohol to 15 and 16 year old girls. Instead, police officers met them at the location they had agreed upon.

Killeen’s Special Victim’s Unit teamed up the the Texas Department of Public Safety Human Trafficking Program for this operation.

The suspects are: