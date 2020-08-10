9 people arrested in Child Prostitution Operation

The Killeen Police Department says it has arrested nine people during a two-day child prostitution sting.
Investigators say the nine suspects contacted them through social media in hopes of getting teenage girls to have sex with them.
They say the men thought they were offering money, drugs, and/or alcohol to 15 and 16 year old girls. Instead, police officers met them at the location they had agreed upon.
Killeen’s Special Victim’s Unit teamed up the the Texas Department of Public Safety Human Trafficking Program for this operation.
The suspects are:
- Anthony Xavier Antwon, 25, Fort Hood, Felony Prostitution under 18
- Javier Perez, 40, Austin, Felony Prostitution under 18
- Brian Harley Flynn, 21, Temple, Felony Prostitution under 18
- Brandon Anthony Lee, 25, Killeen, Felony Prostitution under 18
- Dustin Edward Johnson, 42, Lott, Felony Prostitution under 18
- Timmy Jones, Jr., 30, Fort Hood, Felony Prostitution under 18
- Shaun Paul Moore, 39, Kempner, Felony Prostitution under 18
- Rakeem Jamal Nelson, 28, Class A Prostitution
- Pierre Jean, 32, Killeen, Class A Prostitution