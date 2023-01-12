MILAM COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A Cameron man is dead after a Wednesday afternoon crash in Milam County.

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded at approximately 2:50 p.m. after receiving a report of a major crash about 2.5 miles north of Minerva. A 2012 Kenworth Truck tractor, driven by a 48-year-old man from DeLeon, was traveling northbound on Highway 77. A 2010 Ford F-350 pickup – driven by 93-year-old Stephen McFaull, of Cameron – was traveling westbound on CR-230A and was approaching a stop sign at the intersection of Highway 77.

According to the investigating Trooper, McFaull failed to yield right of way at the stop sign and pulled into the path of the Kenworth. The driver of the Kenworth attempted to avoid the collision and skidded into the southbound lane of Highway 77.

The Kenworth collided with the Ford truck in the southbound lane of Highway 77. McFaull was pronounced dead on scene by Justice of the Peace Greg Hoelscher. Next of kin have been notified.

This crash investigation is still active and ongoing.