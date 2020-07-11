95 New Cases of COVID-19 today, reaching 2,537 total

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has confirmed 95 new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases is 2537, which includes 424 recovered, 16 deaths, and 2097 active cases.
- 59 cases are hospitalized
- Of the 59 hospitalized, 50 cases are McLennan County residents. This information is being provided to inform residents about the use of local hospital resources.
- 10 cases are on ventilators
- 424 cases have recovered. There are 2095 active cases.
- The Texas Department of State Health Services has taken on the monitoring function for all positive cases and direct contacts.
- 16 deaths in McLennan County.