98 in a 75 leads to traffic stop with heroin and cash found

Bruceville-Eddy police report finding over $40,000 in cash and over 140 grams of black tar heroin after stopping a Mercedes-Benz going just under a hundred miles per hour Monday morning.

The arrest affidavit filed when two men were later taken to jail stated the car had been clocked at 98 miles per hour by radar as it traveled north on I-35 just after 4:30 a.m.

The vehicle was stopped near the 319 mile marker in Bruceville-Eddy with the officer noting a strong odor of marijuana as he spoke with the driver.

As another officer arrived on the scene, the driver who was identified as 22-year-old Pablo Garcia-Lopez who carried a passport from Mexico and passenger identified as Jonathan Valdes, were removed from the car and the vehicle searched.

The arrest affidavit noted two marijuana “roaches” and a clear glass pipe were found in the passenger compartment.

The affidavit also noted that a ziplock style baggie was found that contained what was believed to be black tar heroin.

A yellow box found inside a suitcase was found to contain a large amount of cash, with the bills sorted and banded.

The affidavit also stated that an additional amount of cash was found in Valdes’ pants pockets.

Both were read their Miranda rights and told the officers they did not wish to speak or answer questions.

The affidavit stated the cash totaled $40,871 with the black tar heroin tested and weighed to total 141.748 grams.

Both men were charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and money laundering and remained in the McLennan County Jail Tuesday afternoon.

In addition to the other charges, Garcia-Lopez was named in an immigration hold.