Group putting service over fear amid COVID-19 concerns

WACO, Texas – Health officials are reporting multiple positive COVID-19 cases in the area everyday, and it is raising serious concern across Central Texas.

But this is not stopping a group in Waco from sharing compassion to the community they serve despite fears of the Coronavirus.

The college ministry from Columbus Avenue Baptist Church in Waco had their annual missions trip cut short while in Utah.

It’s something they say they look forward to every year – but since their trip, roughly a thousand miles away, was cut in half – they looked for another mission to tackle a little closer to home.

After getting word that the Salvation Army in Waco would be light on volunteers due to a city-wide shut down, they rolled up their sleeves and made community service at the Salvation Army their new mission remaining determined not to let fear get in the way.

“I mean, there’s a lot of fear right now in the community but that’s not warranted. We’re taking precautions. We’re washing our hands. We’re keeping our distance,” says Ragan King, as she volunteered.

“Everyone in the world is panicking, and its really important to just focus in on our communities and help those around us in any way that we can,” Ashlyn Freemyre told FOX44.

The group prepared dinner plates for the homeless, creating an assemply line of servants.

They also assisted with clean-up and helped out around the shelter however they could hoping the folks they helped out tonight left with a little more than they came with.

“I hope they walk away with people knowing that people care for them, people love them, and free food,” Benjamin Webb, one of the volunteers said.

While there is a need to be cautious and aware of your surroundings in the wake of the pandemic, their message tonight is that there are still many who remain in need of service.

“If youre able, if you’re capable to serve others right now especially during this time when a lot of people are in need to get out there and serve or to serve those family members to be there with the elderly who need your help,” Webb adds.

“I think its important to just show love and help others when the opportunity arises and just pour into other people,” says Freemyre.