A piece of Waco will be placed on State Capitol’s Christmas tree

WACO, Texas – Every year, local artists have the opportunity to represent the City of Waco by decorating an ornament to put on the State Capitol’s Christmas tree.

“Dr. Anderson, our representative, asks us to find an artist each year that kind of represents things that have been going on in our community,” says Fiona Bond, Executive Director of Creative Waco.

This year, local artist Jamie Wong Baesa was chosen to represent the city.

“It’s really honored for this opportunity, just to share with the State of Texas the incredible sights that Waco has to offer,” Jamie says.

Bond says they look for an artist who’s gone above and beyond for the community.

“We really love this opportunity for Jamie to shine, and for her to get an opportunity to represent our community this year,” says Bond.

There are two sides to the ornament, which include famous Waco trademarks.

“And I wanted it to be ‘Merry Christmas to Waco’, whether you’re a local here, and the Suspension Bridge is one of your favorite spots, or you’re a tourist, and we know Magnolia is a big draw for that,” Jamie says.

She shares with FOX 44 what inspired her to include those two trademarks on the ornament, “The Suspension Bridge is one of my favorite things, because I think Waco, really, is a town that connects not just physically, but also the community that we have here,” Jamie says.

Doc Anderson will be able to pick up the ornament this Thursday and take it back with him to the Capitol.