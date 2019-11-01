A planned burn at Fort Hood to generate a lot of smoke

What was described as a prescribed burn that was also to be part of a training exercise was expected to generate large amounts of smoke Friday afternoon.

The Directorate of Public Works Natural & Cultural Resources Management Branch along with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Balcones National Wildlife Refuge was to conduct the burn operation beginning at noon Friday in live-fire training area 80 at Dalton Mountain.

This training area is located between East Range Road and West Range Roads near the northern portion of the Installation.

The burn is in conjunction with training a soldier firefighting detail.

The burn was expected to produce large quantities of smoke due to accumulated grasses, weeds, and brush.

Fire & Emergency Services and the Directorate of Public Works panned to have adequate manpower and equipment on the scene to carry out the prescribed burn in a safe and efficient manner .