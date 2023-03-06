WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The American Bar Association says that Baylor University’s School of Law is deemed not in compliance with having a diverse and inclusive faculty.

The Public Notice of Specific Remedial Action addressed Standard 206(b) and its respect for its part-time faculty.

The American Bar Association says the school was asked to submit a report by September 30, and to also appear before the Council in February 2023. The Council has asked the law school to develop a reliable plan to come into compliance with the standard.

For more information, you can view the Public Notice of Specific Remedial Action here.