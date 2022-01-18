Academy ISD Superintendent Billy Harlan announced Tuesday that school will be canceled for the rest of the week because of a rise in COVID-19 cases.

In a letter to parents, Harlan said COVID-19 has hit faculty and staff hard recently, and student attendance has also dropped. He says without staff, the entire school function is disrupted. That includes child nutrition, transportation, and daily cleaning.

While school is not in session, all campuses will be sanitized and air filters will be checked and replaced as needed.

Varsity competitions will remain as scheduled, but other extracurricular activities will be subject to cancellation or rescheduling.

Classes will resume Monday, January 24th.