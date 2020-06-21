Accident in Killeen leaves 2 dead and 3 injured

KILEEN, Texas- Two people are dead and three others injured after a fatal accident on SH 195.

Officers responded to a major crash at the intersection of SH 195 and FM 2484 just before 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 20th.

Investigation revealed the a 2001 Toyota Sienna van was stopped at a stop sign and was attempting to turn left, but failed to yield as a 2009 Dodge Ram pick-up truck approached the intersection.

The pick-up truck hit the left side of the van, which was occupied by the driver and two passaengers.

The driver and passenger of the Dodge pick-up truck were treated on the scene.

The driver of the Toyota, 40-year-old Amanda Dawn Dixion Williams, and passenger, 15-year-old Katie Marie Burch were both pronounced dead.

The front seat passenger of the Toyota was transported to Baylor Scott and White in stable condition.