Accidental shooting injures two Bryan officers

Two Bryan police officers received minor injuries Wednesday evening when a weapon accidentally was discharged.

Details of the circumstances were not released, but a police department statement said that two officers received minor wounds and were treated and released at CHI St. Joseph Hospital.

The accident involved members of the Bryan Police Department Tactical Response Team.

The statement said ” an administrative review of policies, procedures, and training will take place to determine what we can do to ensure that similar incidents never occur.  “

