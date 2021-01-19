Activists find biases in Killeen PD shooting body cam footage

KILLEEN, Texas – Killeen Police released body cam footage from the January 10th officer-involved shooting death of 52-year-old Patrick Warren, Sr.

Those who protested outside Killeen PD headquarters last Saturday found issue with how the footage was presented.

“It just worries me. The fact that I’ve never seen any police body cam footage from across the United States with all the officer-involved shootings we’ve had. I’ve never seen them add their own commentary,” says protest organizer Sadale Johnson, of Sisters of Brothers Against Community Crime.

A narration plays throughout the video explaining officer Reynaldo Contreras’ actions leading up to the shooting.

One instance Johnson points out is when the shooting actually occurs at the 6:12 mark of the video.

“When the commentary says he’s lunging, no. His body is actually taking three bullets to the chest,” Johnson said. “He’s not lunging, he’s getting shot. He’s reacting to a gunshot.”

With Warren being unarmed at the time of the shooting, the new video did little to change Johnson’s mind about the shooting.

“If Mr. Warren had reached the police officer, and it ended up being like a tussle or a wrestling thing on the ground, then you arrest him, put him in handcuffs, and you charge him with assault on a public servant,” Johnson said. “I don’t think he needed to die. I don’t think there was any justification for taking his life.”

Johnson thinks it was right for the police to put out the video, but says it’s still hard to look past its flaws.

“I think you can say it’s transparent that they finally put it out there a week and two days later. But also, again, it’s kind of not because of the commentary they added,” Johnson said. “I feel like they went and added the wrong narrative.”