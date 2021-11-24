Additional charges listed for man held on capital murder charges

Jail records show additional charges filed against a 19-year-old man charged with capital murder.

In addition to the capital murder charge against Justin Angel Hernandez, jail records list a charge of deadly conduct associated with an incident in which several shots were fired at multiple cars in a Waco neighborhood back in March.

In this incident, an arrest affidavit states officers were called to the 1600 block of South 29th Street, where a group of women in two cars were fired at.

Police found one bullet hole in the driver door of a 2008 Silver Chevy Impala, and two bullet holes in the driver door of a 2016 black Chevy Impala.

The affidavit stated that witnesses told police said the women had come to this location to fight another woman, and that Justin Hernandez had come out of the residence and fired at the women and their cars – then fired several shots in the air. He was gone when officers arrived.

The capital murder charge was in connection with the death of 22-year-old Israel Martinez, who died on September 19 following a shooting on Gurley Avenue.

Jail records show an additional theft charge from Waco PD on a 2020 case and a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity filed by Robinson Police.

Jail records show a bond set of $10,000 on the deadly conduct charge and $1,000 on the theft charge, with no bond listed for the capital murder or organized criminal activity charges.