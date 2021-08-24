Additional walk-in COVID-19 clinics coming to Belton ISD

BELTON, Texas – The Belton Independent School District is once again partnering with the Texas National Guard to provide the community opportunities to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The first walk-in clinic will be from 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. on August 30 at the district’s Transportation Building, located at 1100 Industrial Park Boulevard. The second walk-in clinic will be from 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. on August 30 at the Pittenger Fine Arts Center, located at 400 N. Wall Street.

Both clinics are open to anyone twelve years of age or older to receive a first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Parents/guardians must be present for a child under age 18 to receive the vaccine. To receive a second dose, it must have been at least 21 days since the first Pfizer dose was administered. Please bring a vaccine card if you have one.

The district has hosted five other vaccine clinics since July in partnership with the Texas National Guard, Bell County Public Health District and Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s.

Source: Belton Independent School District